Iraqi forces coalition: Mustafa al-Kadhimi steps are

2020/07/09 | 10:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / On Thursday, the "Iraqi Forces" coalition described the measures taken by the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mustafa al-Kadhimi to confine weapons to the state as "Timid"."The prime minister has a clear vision to restore the state of institutions, but the road ahead of him is complicated and he is walking through a minefield", deputy head of the bloc Raad Al-Dahlaki told Shafaq News agency.

He added that, "Al-Kadhimi does not yield to political and partisan pressures and does not share the security file, unlike the previous successive governments that limited this to specific components only".

Al-Dahlaki said, "Al-Kadhimi’s steps to confine arms to the state are Timid and we expect more.



In addition, we did not see any steps from the government's program, only in media.



We are aware of the circumstances and the pressures exerted on the Prime Minister.



However, at the same time, he has opportunities to save Iraq.



If he fails, this will pose a threat to Iraq and the region".

Al-Kadhimi says that the government he heads is temporary and paves the way for early elections, but at the same time he has made a number of pledges since he took office, including restricting arms to the state, chasing the killers of demonstrators, in addition to holding the corrupts accountable and improving services and living conditions.