Covid-19: 300+ recovered patients donate blood plasma in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2020/07/09 | 12:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Directorate of Public Health in Al-Sulaymaniyah Province announced on Thursday that more than 300 recovered Covid-19 patients had donated blood plasma.

"After the Directorate made several appeals to patients who recovered from Coronavirus (Covid-19), Fortunately, 335 citizen presented to donate blood plasma," the department's spokesman, Dr.Yad Naqshbandi, told reporters.

He explained that patients can donate blood plasma starting from 15 days after achieving full recovery, stressing that such an initiative can save the lives of other patients.