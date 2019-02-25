Shifa Gardi International Award ceremony for journalism kicks off

2019/02/25 | 16:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — The Shifa Gardi International Award ceremony in honor of the work of journalists is underway in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil.
Former French President Francois Hollande is delivering the keynote speech. He arrived in Erbil early on Sunday, and then toured war-torn Mosul.
Rudaw Media Network CEO Ako Mohammed will also deliver remarks on the two-year anniversary of the namesake's death.Rudaw journalist and news anchor Shifa Gardi died on February 25, 2017 while on duty as a reporter in Mosul.
A short documentary about the late Kurdish journalist Shifa Gardi who died covering the ISIS conflict in Mosul on February 25, 2017. Video producer: Ayub Nuri | Rudaw
Prior the event, officials spoke about the impact of Gardi life and work in journalism in Kurdistan."We are pleased to see that holding this ceremony in the presence of these elites including the former president of France upon the invitation of our government, parliament and our peolpe," Fazil Mirani, thehead of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) politburo, told Rudaw."With their blood, our martyrs keep the name of Kurdistan up," Mirani added.Second deputy speaker of Iraqi parliament Bashir Haddad called Shifa "a symbol of Kurdish and international journalism."Mahmoud Mohammed, KDP spokesperson: "Gardi was keen to relay the truth to the people and make the people of Kurdistan aware of deep details."
Rudaw has established the Shifa Gardi International Award in her honor and as a tribute to all journalists who have died in the line of duty. Members of the Shifa Gardi International Award Committee are professional journalists who have greatly contributed to journalism in their own fields and deeply value the work of war reporters.
This is a developing story... Update: 4:16 p.m.
Former French President Francois Hollande is delivering the keynote speech. He arrived in Erbil early on Sunday, and then toured war-torn Mosul.
Rudaw Media Network CEO Ako Mohammed will also deliver remarks on the two-year anniversary of the namesake's death.Rudaw journalist and news anchor Shifa Gardi died on February 25, 2017 while on duty as a reporter in Mosul.
A short documentary about the late Kurdish journalist Shifa Gardi who died covering the ISIS conflict in Mosul on February 25, 2017. Video producer: Ayub Nuri | Rudaw
Prior the event, officials spoke about the impact of Gardi life and work in journalism in Kurdistan."We are pleased to see that holding this ceremony in the presence of these elites including the former president of France upon the invitation of our government, parliament and our peolpe," Fazil Mirani, thehead of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) politburo, told Rudaw."With their blood, our martyrs keep the name of Kurdistan up," Mirani added.Second deputy speaker of Iraqi parliament Bashir Haddad called Shifa "a symbol of Kurdish and international journalism."Mahmoud Mohammed, KDP spokesperson: "Gardi was keen to relay the truth to the people and make the people of Kurdistan aware of deep details."
Rudaw has established the Shifa Gardi International Award in her honor and as a tribute to all journalists who have died in the line of duty. Members of the Shifa Gardi International Award Committee are professional journalists who have greatly contributed to journalism in their own fields and deeply value the work of war reporters.
This is a developing story... Update: 4:16 p.m.