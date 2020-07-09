Al-Sulaymaniyah to resume official working hours

2020/07/09 | 13:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate announced, on Thursday, the resumption of official working hours in the governmental departments and institutions and lifting of the vehicle transportation ban in the city center, as of 12/7/2020.

The chairman of Al-Sulaymaniyah Operations Room, Governor Haval AbuBakr, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that the official working hours in all government departments and institutions will be resumed on Sunday, 12/7/2020, in accordance with the health instructions and measures previously announced.

AbuBakr added that Vehicular traffic will be restored in the center of Al-Sulaymaniyah city by the 12th of this month, while taking into account the health preventive measures.