Al-Amiri calls on the government to end the abuse of religious symbols

2020/07/09 | 14:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / "Al-Fateh" coalition led by the Secretary General of Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, called on the Iraqi government, on Thursday, to end what he called the "abuse" of demonstrators for religious symbols.

The statement stated that, "Over the past two days, we witnessed some demonstrators lifting a number of images bearing explicit abuse of Islamic symbols.



We reject this outright abuse and transgression of the status of religious references and demand the government to prevent such acts".

The statement called on the demonstrators to, "adhere to the spirit of peaceful demonstrations and show high discipline and not to cross any Islamic and religious symbols".

Al-Tahrir Square in the center of the capital Baghdad witnessed a protest march condemning the assassination of the strategic security expert Hesham Al-Hashimi, where some demonstrators raised pictures of Shiite clerics close to the armed factions in a clear accusation of them being involved in that process.