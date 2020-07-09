Germany Strengthens Criminal Justice Services in Iraq


Germany Strengthens Criminal Justice Services in Iraq
2020/07/09 | 16:48 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Criminal justice services in Iraq strengthened thanks to new contribution from Germany The Government of Germany has committed USD 1.13 million to support the Government of Iraq strengthen its criminal investigations and crime scene management under a new project in partnership with UNDP Iraq.

Strengthening Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Management Capacities in Iraq aims […]

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links