Covid-19: arresting curfew violators in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2020/07/09 | 19:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source in Saladin governorate announced today, Thursday, that the arrest of more than 160 violators of the curfew.

The source said to Shafaq News agency that "forces from the Samarra operations, launched a comprehensive plan to implement a total and partial curfew in 4 districts and 8 areas."

He added that those forces "arrested 65 curfew violators in Samarra, 45 in Balad district, and more than 50 in the Dujail district", noting, "Violators will be referred to the judiciary within 24 hours".

The source emphasized, "The plan included the detention of violators who do not wear masks for a period of 6 to 12 hours."

It is noteworthy that Saladin governorate witnessed during the last few weeks great leaps with Civid-19 infections and according to the latest statistics yesterday, the number of active cases reached 426 within 24 hours.