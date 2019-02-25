Jenan Moussa wins Shifa Gardi International Award for her Middle East reporting

2019/02/25 | 17:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — The Shifa Gardi International Award ceremony went to journalist Jenna Moussa during a ceremony in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil for her reporting on the ground across Iraq, Syria, the Middle East and North Africa."Shifa was of course brave. She could have stayed at home. She could have stayed in the studio. Nobody forced her to do this dangerous job. But she did. She reported from a warzone and paid the ultimate price," said Moussa of the award's namesake.Through the award, Shifa's name will endure forever."And with this award I also hope that Shifa's name will live on forever in the world. Through my work. Through my stories. Through my reporting," said Moussa.She said dealing with death and danger in a warzone is not easy."And always in the back of your mind: Maybe this is my last day, my last hour, my last minute," Moussa explained.Moussa touched on what Gardi meant to the people she reported for."But she will always live on. She will always live on to her family, to her friends and to the Kurdish people who have played a huge role in defeating ISIS," explained Moussa.
Former French President Francois Hollande delivered the keynote speech. He arrived in Erbil early on Sunday, and then toured war-torn Mosul.
Rudaw journalist and news anchor Shifa Gardi died on February 25, 2017 while on duty as a reporter in Mosul.
A short documentary about the late Kurdish journalist Shifa Gardi who died covering the ISIS conflict in Mosul on February 25, 2017. Video producer: Ayub Nuri | Rudaw
Prior the event, officials spoke about the impact of Gardi life and work in journalism in Kurdistan."We are pleased to see that holding this ceremony in the presence of these elites including the former president of France upon the invitation of our government, parliament and our peolpe," Fazil Mirani, thehead of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) politburo, told Rudaw."With their blood, our martyrs keep the name of Kurdistan up," Mirani added.Second deputy speaker of Iraqi parliament Bashir Haddad called Shifa "a symbol of Kurdish and international journalism."Mahmoud Mohammed, KDP spokesperson: "Gardi was keen to relay the truth to the people and make the people of Kurdistan aware of deep details."
Rudaw has established the Shifa Gardi International Award in her honor and as a tribute to all journalists who have died in the line of duty. Members of the Shifa Gardi International Award Committee are professional journalists who have greatly contributed to journalism in their own fields and deeply value the work of war reporters.
Rudaw Media Network CEO Ako Mohammed welcomes attendees
On behalf of Rudaw Media Network, I
welcome you all to the Shifa Gardi Award ceremony. We are honored to have you
here.
We highly appreciate the attendance
of Mr. Francois Hollande. He was the man who courageously declared an active
participation of France in the international coalition against ISIS and came to
the defense of freedom. Also, the people of Kurdistan saw him as the first
president who along with President Masoud Barzani on the Peshmerga frontlines
against ISIS. Your decision to join the war against ISIS was right and
accurate, the same as the targeting skills of the French pilots who bombed
ISIS.
Ladies and Gentlemen, One week
after the death of Shifa Gardi, Rudaw's management board took the decision to
establish an award in her honor for journalists who face danger and hostilities
while reporting news and information. We are very pleased that this award is
handed out in your presence. And we are happy that this award will go to brave
journalists like Shifa Gardi. Support for freedom of the press was one of
Shifa's solid principles and it is now the duty to Rudaw Media Network to support
her colleagues across the world.
Our idea back then was for this
award to become an annual event and should go to any journalist anywhere in the
world, but that the ceremony should take place here in the Kurdistan Region. In
fact more journalists were killed under ISIS than in any other time in our
century. We do hope that war and conflict come to an end in the Middle East and
across the world and that next year's award goes to investigative environmental
journalism.
Rudaw CEO Ako Mohammed
If you take a look at the walls
around you, you will see portraits and photos of many of our colleagues who are
no longer with us. They all came from different parts of the world and had one
thing in common: conveying the news from where it was taking place. They went
to the site of many ISIS crimes against innocent civilians. When we think about
their mission and look at their cameras, computers and notebooks, we can only
be sure that they came to tell the facts and they died for it.
Some international put the number
of journalists killed during the ISIS war at 85 journalists. But domestic
numbers put the figure a lot higher. ISIS was the enemy of freedoms and
therefore he was the enemy of journalists and they often showed their hatred of
journalists by publicly beheading them.
We hope this award becomes a
memorial to all journalists killed during the ISIS conflict, and that's why we
ask all international organizations, the anti-ISIS coalition as well as
regional and international press groups to take ownership of this award.
We have here with two French
colleagues from France 2 and I believe they would agree with me that we should
always remember those difficult days and the Shifa Gardi award would be good
reminder of those times. They too lost their colleague TV correspondent
Veronique Robert in Mosul. We have at this ceremony many other journalists who
have lost close friends, colleagues and even family to their journalism. The
Shifa Gardi award can in the future become an opportunity to seriously talk
about how to protect war reporters. We will do all we can to joint efforts and
make the Shifa Gardi award a major support for the freedom and protection of
journalists in the world.
Distinguished guests, The
outpouring of love for Shifa Gardi by people from every corner of Kurdistan in
the time of her death imprinted her name in the nation's memory. And internationally a quick search of her
name in google and the hundreds of thousands of page results is proof of her
status as a respected journalist.
Unfortunately journalists still get
killed. And the hostility of radical groups against journalists continues. In
the meantime as the world eagerly awaits the end of ISIS in Syria the families
of those still missing are keeping a keen eye on al-Baghouz and other areas
where ISIS is still in control. And for us Rudaw Media Network it is personal.
Because December 15, 2014 our reporter Farhad Hamo was kidnapped by ISIS in
Hasakah, Syria by ISIS and his fate still remains unknown.
So with our deepest respect for all
journalists and war reporters in particular, allow me ladies and gentlemen to
congratulate the winner of the 2019 Shifa Gardi Award. Ms Jenan Moussa, whose
courage as a female journalist in some of the most hostile regions has won her
the respect of all journalists. So once, again congratulations and
well-deserved!
The Shifa Gardi trophy is the
symbol of the courage of all journalists killed during the ISIS war. It is the
symbol of journalists who work tirelessly for humanitarian purposes or so we
all have peace and freedom in the world. Your presence here today is your support
for this award.
Thank you very much.
.......
The full speech made by Managing Director at ENEX Adrian Wells:It is an a real honour to follow Former President who’s term in office ran through one of the most intense and destructive periods of Middle East history and who spent many hours with other world leaders wrestling with many difficult decisions during the crisis in Iraq and Syria.For us, as journalists, the decisions we have to make are, on the whole, smaller than the ones made by Presidents. But they are, nonetheless, important. What stories we cover, how we choose to cover them and the sometimes perilous decisions of teams on the ground and managers in newsrooms back at base about how to support their journalists in the field.For international journalists covering the conflict in this region there’s usually a personal choice whether to not come or to cover a different story. Certainly, there are some safer ones to choose from. But for Shifa, as we have heard, this wasn’t a distant war but one right on the doorstep of her home. This, no doubt, inspired her to leave the comfort of the TV studio and find out the real truth of what was happening on the ground. She charted the humanitarian distress of thousands and the brave action of Peshmerga fighters pushing back ISIS forces from their strongholds.Most commonly, when journalists are asked what is their role in reporting conflict? you will probably be told of the importance to bear witness to events so that the wider world can be informed and perhaps take actions. In this conflict there has been some truly excellent reporting, not least from the Rudaw network whose tireless reporters, cameramen, satellite engineers and managers ensured that the outside world could bear witness in real-time to the events of this region. Shifa, of course, was a standard bearer for Rudaw and her profession as a journalist.
Adrian Wells of ENEX
So in judging this award, in her name, we were looking to honour several important things: the bravery to report and bear witness, passionate and skillful storytelling and those qualities from a female front-line journalist. Well, the winner of this award, like Shifa, has all those qualities in bucket loads. Her reporting has taken her across the Middle East, from Lybia’s Benghazi, as Gadaffi’s forces retreated and then fell, to ISIS controlled territory in Iraq and then onto Syria. As Peshmerga forces advanced, she reported from the key battle-lines in Kobani, Al Raqqa and Aleppo.In our judging panel, who all know themselves the intensity required to report Iraq and Syria, there was particular pride that a young, female, Arabic voice was chosen as the first recipient of this award.The panel were particularly impressed with the winner’s straightforward and truthful approach to her subject and commitment to return again and again to report these extraordinary events.The judging panel is delighted to announce that the winner of the first Shifa Gardi Memorial Award goes to Jenan Moussa of the Al An network.His Excellency, Francois Hollande will be called upon to give the award and we invite Jenan to come up to receive the it.
