Deputy British Ambassador: UK ‘very keen’ to see Kurdistan, Iraq resolve differences on Kirkuk

2019/02/25 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom is “very keen” to see both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq resolve their differences, especially those related to the status of disputed areas such as Kirkuk, the Deputy British Ambassador to Iraq said in a recent interview.
Speaking to Kurdistan 24 on the sidelines of a conference in Baghdad on Saturday titled “The Fourth International Conference to Fight ISIS Media and Ideology,” Jon Tucknott, the Deputy British Ambassador to Iraq, said his government wants the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi government to reconcile their differences.
One of the significant disagreements between the federal and regional government is the status of Kirkuk, specifically the implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution—an article that Baghdad has neglected for over a decade.
According to Article 140 of the constitution, there should have been a referendum in Kirkuk in December 2007 where the people of the disputed province decided their fate, whether they want to be governed by the KRG or the Iraqi government. However, no such referendum has taken place.
“We are very keen that after so many years, both the federal government here in Baghdad and the KRG in Erbil do settle this issue [of disputed areas] and settle it on a consensus basis,” Tucknott told Kurdistan 24.
The Deputy British Ambassador underlined that the UK believes “Article 140 of the constitution has to be applied,” but added that it “would take negotiation.”
“What we are asking for is cooperation between both the federal government, the government of Iraq, and the Kurdish regional government on that, involving all parties,” he stated. “And that is in the interest of all of Iraq to provide stability, to provide security, to provide prosperity in the end.”
