2020/07/10 | 12:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Al-Talaba Football Club mourned its goalkeeper and Olympic goalkeeper, Karrar Ibrahim, who passed away, on Thursday, after sustaining a heart attack.

Yesterday evening, Ibrahim was found dead inside his car by the local police in Al-Saadoun area, in the center of the capital, Baghdad.