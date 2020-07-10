Flames took over 550 dunum in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2020/07/10 | 15:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Forest Police Directorate in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate announced on Friday that fires erupted within an area of ​​land estimated at 550 dunums in "Sitak" district.

The Directorate said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that fires erupted in weeds, bushes and trees in the vicinity of Kerdİ tekran village.



The cause of the fire remains unknown so far.

The speed of the wind fueled the spread of the fire, as flames extended to engulf 550 dunums of woods, jungles and trees; noting that the forest police station in Sitak, in cooperation with firefighting teams and after tremendous efforts, managed to control the fires and put them out.