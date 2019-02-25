14% Of Hezbollah In Syria Died For Purely Iranian Goals

2019/02/25 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Some 43% of Hezbollah fighters who have been killed in the
Syrian civil war died fighting for goals disconnected from Lebanese interests,
according to an intelligence report released late on Saturday.The report by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism
Information Center also said that 14% of the approximately 1,250 Hezbollah
fighters who were killed in the war had died for purely Iranian goals.This means that more than half of Hezbollah fighters died for
goals which many in Lebanon may not support.Although the center said that it has records indicating 1,139
Hezbollah fighters were killed, it estimates that over 100 more were killed,
but their names were not properly recorded due to difficulties on the
battlefield.The report also said that 46% of Hezbollah fighters died
preventing the spread of jihadist terrorist groups into Lebanon, while another
11% died advancing general Shi’ite interests which could overlap with Lebanese
interests.The intelligence center said that records indicating where
Hezbollah fighters died on a map helped to indicate what military goals they
died for.For example, Hezbollah fighters who were killed in northern,
southern and eastern Syria were killed “serving clearly Iranian interests,”
said the report. However, they were all far away from the Lebanese border and
even farther from Shi’ite holy sites like the mosque and burial site of
Sayyidah Zaynab, south of Damascus.According to the messianic Twelver Shia Muslim tradition
followed by Iran and Hezbollah, the mosque contains the grave of Zaynab, the
daughter of Ali and Fatimah and granddaughter of the prophet Muhammad. Fighters
defending the Zaynab shrine would be included in the 11% who were advancing
broader Shi’ite interests.In addition, the report noted that many Hezbollah fighters
were photographed with tags designating both their loyalty to the
Shi’ite-Lebanese group as well as tags of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps.
