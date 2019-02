14% Of Hezbollah In Syria Died For Purely Iranian Goals

2019/02/25 | 18:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Some 43% of Hezbollah fighters who have been killed in theSyrian civil war died fighting for goals disconnected from Lebanese interests,according to an intelligence report released late on Saturday.The report by the Meir Amit Intelligence and TerrorismInformation Center also said that 14% of the approximately 1,250 Hezbollahfighters who were killed in the war had died for purely Iranian goals.This means that more than half of Hezbollah fighters died forgoals which many in Lebanon may not support.Although the center said that it has records indicating 1,139Hezbollah fighters were killed, it estimates that over 100 more were killed,but their names were not properly recorded due to difficulties on thebattlefield.The report also said that 46% of Hezbollah fighters diedpreventing the spread of jihadist terrorist groups into Lebanon, while another11% died advancing general Shi’ite interests which could overlap with Lebaneseinterests.The intelligence center said that records indicating whereHezbollah fighters died on a map helped to indicate what military goals theydied for.For example, Hezbollah fighters who were killed in northern,southern and eastern Syria were killed “serving clearly Iranian interests,”said the report. However, they were all far away from the Lebanese border andeven farther from Shi’ite holy sites like the mosque and burial site ofSayyidah Zaynab, south of Damascus.According to the messianic Twelver Shia Muslim traditionfollowed by Iran and Hezbollah, the mosque contains the grave of Zaynab, thedaughter of Ali and Fatimah and granddaughter of the prophet Muhammad. Fightersdefending the Zaynab shrine would be included in the 11% who were advancingbroader Shi’ite interests.In addition, the report noted that many Hezbollah fighterswere photographed with tags designating both their loyalty to theShi’ite-Lebanese group as well as tags of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps.