Fires broke out in an oil field northeast of Kirkuk

2020/07/10 | 17:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A local official reported, on Friday, that a fire had broken out in an oil field in the northeast of Kirkuk Governorate.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that a fire broke out in Jamour oil field, due to a short circuit that occurred this afternoon.

The source added that the firefighting teams of the Civil Defense rushed to the scene immediately.

The estimated oil reserves in Kirkuk are about 13 billion barrels, meaning that they constitute 12% of the total Iraqi oil reserves.