Iran president defends telecom minister against judiciary
2019/02/25 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran President Hassan Rouhani on Monday brushed off attacks against

his telecom minister over charges of failing to create a “safe environment” in

social media and leaving Iranian data vulnerable to espionage, state television

reported.



According to the judiciary, 2,000 people in the southwestern

city of Ahvaz and the general prosecutor’s office have lodged a complaint

against the minister, Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, Arab news reported on

Monday.



“Someone in the judiciary says they’ll lodge a complaint

against a young minister. Well, he is not at all intimidated and is doing his

job,” said Rouhani, without naming the minister.



“Ok, then, lodge a complaint! The young minister is working

for the benefit of the people and pays no heed to pointless orders,” he added

defiantly.



A “lack of safe space” in social media has “drawn (young

people) to Takfiri (extremist) groups and eventually led to (last year’s)

terrorist incident at the armed forces parade,” a cyberspace official at the

prosecutor’s office, Javad Javidnia, told semi-official news agency ISNA.



Back in September 2018 in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, in

Khuzestan province bordering Iraq, gunmen killed at least 24 people as they

opened fire on the military parade.



Javidnia said a complaint had also been lodged against the

managers of Telegram and Instagram.



Iran has in the past blocked access to social media platforms

such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and the judiciary blocked the Telegram

messaging app in May.



The judiciary has also accused Azari-Jahromi, at 37 the

youngest member of Rouhani’s cabinet, of leaving Iran’s “big data” vulnerable

to access by its enemies, which enables them to commit “Internet espionage.”



“Foreigners can analyze this data and use it to disrupt the

country’s security and stability,” Javidnia told ISNA.



The judiciary has frequently clashed with the telecom

minister.



In January, Azari-Jahromi opposed a mulled ban on the photo-

and video-sharing application Instagram, saying it would only create new

problems for the Islamic republic.



Despite restrictions, top Iranians officials like Rouhani and

the minister himself use services such as Twitter, which are widely accessible

via proxy servers.

