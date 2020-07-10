WHO: COVID-19 may never go away

2020/07/10 | 21:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The World Health Organization confirmed that eliminating Covid-19 is not likely in the current conditions in the world.

"In the current situation, it is very unlikely that we can eradicate the Corona virus", Mike Ryan, director of WHO's emergency program, said in a news conference on Friday.

Ryan stressed the need to focus on putting out the virus's outbreak, saying this would prevent new peaks and return to the state of general closure.

Since January 2020, the world has been facing a severe crisis caused by the outbreak of Corona virus "COVID-19", which started spreading from the Chinese city of Wuhan and led to huge losses in many sectors of the economy, especially transport, tourism and entertainment, the collapse of global exchanges.