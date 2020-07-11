Ilam below the poverty line

2020/07/11 | 18:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Relief Council in the Ilam Governorate announced that about 20% of the residents receive aid from the Council.

The General Director of the Council, Qanbar Musa Najat, said in a press statement that “32,000 families, means 78,000 people, are receiving assistance continuously from the council, in addition to 2,000 children suffering from malnutrition”.

It’s noteworthy that, Ilam is one of the highest unemployment rates among Iran.

for now, Ilam registered 4,071 cases of Covid-19, including 120 Fatalities, according to Dr.



Mohammad Karimian, President of Ilam University for Medical Sciences.