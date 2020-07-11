“Odd radio circles” from an unknown source discovered

2020/07/11 | 19:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Australian researchers discovered strange circles of radio waves, with mysterious production sources.The “odd radio circles" (ORCs) were found using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder telescope (ASKAP).

Their diameter was estimated around one archmin (3% of the moon’s size), while the distance to them is still unknown.

Scientists believe that ORCs may be the result of a spherical shock wave from galactic winds, but they cannot confirm that claim till now.



“It is also possible that the ORCs represent a new category of a known phenomenon”, the team wrote.