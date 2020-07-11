PKK: 8 Turkish soldiers were killed in Kurdistan within two days

2020/07/11 | 22:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Information and Publications Center of the People's Defense Forces (HPG), the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), announced today a series of activities carried out by its forces against the Turkish army in the areas of Haftanin and Çelê, confirming the killing of eight soldiers as well as the destruction of two military positions and several heavy and medium weapons.

According to the statement, the Turkish army attacked and stationed in Haftanin On June 16th, and on July 10, at 14:00, the Turkish army assisted drones in Kartal Heights.



The center said that” when Turkish forces approached the heights, the HPG responded out with effective strikes and killed three Turkish soldiers”.

On the other hand, PKK carried out three counter-attacks and managed to kill an unknown number of soldiers, saying that the real number will be announced when information about the confrontation is available.

The statement cited that on July 10, at 04:40, PKK forces targeted Turkish forces in Çelê area of Golmerk with a heavy strike, with casualties remain unknown in the Turkish side.

The statement pointed out that on the same day, at 10:40, the People's Defense Forces attacked the Turkish forces where two positions were destroyed and 5 Turkish soldiers killed.

in the same context, The statement said that on June 14, the Turkish army launched an offensive to occupy the area of Mount Rashki, carrying out heavy shelling of the area than transporting soldiers there using Sikorsky helicopters.



Clashes broke out between the two sides, and some HGP members were killed during the fight.

On July 11 at 08:45, the Turkish airforce bombed the area of in Medya Defence Zone, the statement said.