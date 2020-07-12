Mortar attacks target Al-Qaeda stronghold in Iraq again

2020/07/12 | 13:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Buhriz town (7 km south of Baquba), warned, on Sunday, of an increase in mortar attacks in southern villages and towns due to poor security plans.

The director of the district, Nizar Lahibi, told Shafaq News agency, "The district was attacked by more than 10 mortar shells during the last 72 hours, which injured 7 citizens.



Al-Lahibi called for launching comprehensive combing operations, to prevent ISIS remnants return and maintain stability in the area.

It is noteworthy that Buhriz was the first bastion of Al-Qaeda organization in 2004, from which it expanded to most administrative units.



However, in 2008, the authorities launched an operation to clear the province from al-Qaeda militants and restore security.