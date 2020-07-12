Public parks to reopen in Erbil

2020/07/12 | 13:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The municipality of Erbil Governorate, decided to reopen public parks, assuring that the necessary preventive measures will be taken.

In a statement published on its Facebook page, the municipality announced that public parks will be opened, stressing the need to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures, by wearing face masks and gloves.

The capital of Kurdistan region, decided, few months ago, to close parks, to reduce the spread of Covid-19.