Trade movement at Kurdistan border crossings shows signs of recovery

2020/07/12 | 14:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The border crossings in the Region of Kurdistan, on Sunday, shows signs of recovery after a stagnation lasted for more than three months due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

"The commercial movement at the border outlets has decreased to 30% due to the measures issued to counter Covid-19 pandemic", Samal Abdul Rahman, the director general of the region's customs, told Shafaq News agency.

Abdul Rahman explained, "Trade movements has registered 20% recovery, after easing of these measures", expecting, "further recovery in the next few days".

Kurdistan Region has six main land-based commercial outlets with both Turkey and Iran.



Those outlets are responsible for supplying about 50% of the needs of Kurdistan regions in terms of food, construction materials and other materials including medical supplies and auto parts, according to specialists.

Kurdistan Region also has a border crossing with Syria, known as "Semalka".



However, it has been closed since the outbreak of the Syrian revolution.

The border outlets in the region have been in a state of paralysis since the emergence and spread of Covid-19, which led to freezing of the movement of goods and people for months.