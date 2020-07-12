Hungary sends medical supplies to support Iraq in Covid-19 battle

2020/07/12 | 14:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced today, Sunday, the arrival of a plane loaded with 15 tons of preventive medical supplies and an ambulance provided by the Republic of Hungary to aid Iraq in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

The technical undersecretary of the Ministry Hazem Al-Jamili said that the plane was loaded with a batch of medical and preventive supplies, including a ambulance.

Al-Jamili indicated that this support comes within the framework of the Ministry's communication with all parties inside and outside Iraq and activating the principle of joint health cooperation against Covid-19 pandemic.

Al-Jamili, on behalf of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Republic of Hungary and the Iraqi merchants residing in Hungary for this initiative that would support the healthcare system in light of the current conditions the world is going through, that requires joined efforts to eradicate this pandemic.