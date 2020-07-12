KRG appoints a new director general of police

2020/07/12 | 15:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A source in Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Sunday appointing Major General Tariq Ahmed as Director General of the Police Directorate in the region.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that Major General Ahmed, who was director of Duhok Governorate Police, was assigned to the position of the Director-General of Kurdistan Regional Police Directorate.

The source explained that Ahmed's appointment came after the referring the former director of the Police Directorate, Major General Abdullah Al-Khailani, to retirement.