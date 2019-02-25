Kim Jong Un impersonator deported from Vietnam ahead of summit

2019/02/25 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Kim Jong Un impersonator was hauled from his hotel Monday
ahead of his planned deportation from Vietnam before the real North Korean
leader meets US President Donald Trump in Hanoi later this week, AFP reported.Howard X arrived in town with Trump impersonator Russell
White last week, staging a fake summit on the steps of Hanoi's Opera House amid
a swarm of press and hired security guards.The real Trump and Kim will meet for a summit in Hanoi on
February 27-28 to build on their first meeting in June in Singapore which
failed to produce any concrete moves to dismantle Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.The Kim lookalike was questioned by Hanoi police on Friday
and informed he would be put on a plane back to Hong Kong where he lives.The impersonator was told by Vietnamese immigration
officials his visa was "invalid", but said he received no further
explanation."The real reason is I was born with a face looking like
Kim Jong Un, that's the real crime," he told reporters Monday, getting
into a van headed for the airport with three Vietnamese men, not in uniform and
who did not identify themselves.White will be permitted to stay in the city but has been
asked to stop appearing in costume in public.The Trump doppelganger has been stopped on his Hanoi
walkabouts by locals and tourists eager to snap a selfie with "The
Donald".Howard X said he thought he was being deported because the
real Kim "has no sense of humor".His plane ticket back to Hong Kong would also be cheaper for
Vietnamese authorities than a flight for White back to his native Canada, he
added."Satire is a powerful weapon against any dictatorship.
They are scared of a couple of guys that look like the real thing," said
Howard X, wearing a signature Mao-style black suit and thick black glasses.Vietnam is hastily preparing for this week's Kim-Trump
summit, deploying security personnel across the city, where hotels and
government buildings are getting last-minute facelifts ahead of the meeting.The communist capital has billed itself the "City of
Peace" ahead of the talks and is carefully corralling press events to
avoid any embarrassing PR moments with the world watching the one-party state.White said he would remain in Hanoi for the week, though his
earlier plans of playing a round of golf and visiting a massage parlor with the
lookalike Kim are no longer on the schedule.Still, he said he's committed to seeing progress at the
Kim-Trump meeting this week."We're here to make politics great again," he
said, before exchanging goodbye kisses with Howard X.
ahead of his planned deportation from Vietnam before the real North Korean
leader meets US President Donald Trump in Hanoi later this week, AFP reported.Howard X arrived in town with Trump impersonator Russell
White last week, staging a fake summit on the steps of Hanoi's Opera House amid
a swarm of press and hired security guards.The real Trump and Kim will meet for a summit in Hanoi on
February 27-28 to build on their first meeting in June in Singapore which
failed to produce any concrete moves to dismantle Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.The Kim lookalike was questioned by Hanoi police on Friday
and informed he would be put on a plane back to Hong Kong where he lives.The impersonator was told by Vietnamese immigration
officials his visa was "invalid", but said he received no further
explanation."The real reason is I was born with a face looking like
Kim Jong Un, that's the real crime," he told reporters Monday, getting
into a van headed for the airport with three Vietnamese men, not in uniform and
who did not identify themselves.White will be permitted to stay in the city but has been
asked to stop appearing in costume in public.The Trump doppelganger has been stopped on his Hanoi
walkabouts by locals and tourists eager to snap a selfie with "The
Donald".Howard X said he thought he was being deported because the
real Kim "has no sense of humor".His plane ticket back to Hong Kong would also be cheaper for
Vietnamese authorities than a flight for White back to his native Canada, he
added."Satire is a powerful weapon against any dictatorship.
They are scared of a couple of guys that look like the real thing," said
Howard X, wearing a signature Mao-style black suit and thick black glasses.Vietnam is hastily preparing for this week's Kim-Trump
summit, deploying security personnel across the city, where hotels and
government buildings are getting last-minute facelifts ahead of the meeting.The communist capital has billed itself the "City of
Peace" ahead of the talks and is carefully corralling press events to
avoid any embarrassing PR moments with the world watching the one-party state.White said he would remain in Hanoi for the week, though his
earlier plans of playing a round of golf and visiting a massage parlor with the
lookalike Kim are no longer on the schedule.Still, he said he's committed to seeing progress at the
Kim-Trump meeting this week."We're here to make politics great again," he
said, before exchanging goodbye kisses with Howard X.