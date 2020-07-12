KRG makes major changes in high security positions in the region

2020/07/12 | 16:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, signed on Sunday a resolution appointing new officials in three positions: General Directorate of Police, Traffic Directorate and the Directorate of Nationality in the region.

A statement issued by Kurdistan Region Presidency, received by Shafaq News agency, stated that during a meeting attended by the Minister of the Interior and the head of the Provincial Presidency Office, a regional resolution appointing General Police Tariq Ahmed Ibrahim as Director General of Kurdistan Regional Police, Police Major General Abdul Qadir Aziz Ibrahim as Director General of the Traffic in the Region and Police Major General Hersh Ahmed Mohamed as the Director General of Nationality department.