Allawi to be hosted in the parliament over salaries payment delay

2020/07/12 | 16:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Finance Committee in the Iraqi parliament revealed, today, Sunday, a parliamentary movement to host the Minister of Finance Ali Allawi to uncover the reasons of the delay in paying the salaries of state employees.

Ahmed Al-Saffar stated to Shafaq News agency, “there are movements and parliamentary calls aimed at hosting the Minister of Finance Ali Allawi in the Iraqi parliament, in the next few days, to uncover the reasons for delaying the payment of state employees’ salaries”, noting that, “the funds are available and the government has borrowed it for this reason.



However, salaries are not released yet".

The Parliamentary Finance Committee indicated earlier, that the government has the financial liquidity to pay the employees' salaries, but the Ministry did not instruct any bank to release it.

The government has submitted the draft law that includes foreign borrowing of 5 billion dollars and an internal borrowing of 15 trillion dinars to address the financial deficit in the country.

The Iraqi government is struggling to secure employee salaries and other operating expenses after the collapse in oil prices due to the spread of Covid-19 worldwide, which has paralyzed large sectors of the world economy.



The country relies on revenues from the sale of crude to fund 95 percent of the country's expenditures.