Covid-19: 2321 new cases and 95 fatalities today in Iraq

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that 11154 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 682632.
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1645 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 206
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 213
Medical City 11
Najaf 148
Al-Sulaymaniyah 38
Erbil 36
Duhok 9
Karbala 143
Kirkuk 70
Diyala 90
Wasit 45
Basra 212
Maysan 100
Babel 100
Al-Diwaniyah 61
Dhi Qar 110
Al-Muthanna 44
Nineveh 9
While the newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 393
Baghdad/ Al-Al-Karkh 167
Medical City 185
Najaf 188
Al-Sulaymaniyah 155
Erbil 104
Duhok 5
Karbala 119
Kirkuk 86
Diyala 51
Wasit 134
Basra 164
Maysan 23
Babel 200
Al-Diwaniyah 84
Dhi Qar 144
Al-Anbar 13
Al-Muthanna 29
Nineveh 13
Saladin 55
While 95 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 20
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 9
Najaf 3
Al-Sulaymaniyah 6
Erbil 1
Karbala 3
Kirkuk 5
Diyala 1
Wasit 4
Basra 13
Maysan 3
Babel 3
Al-Diwaniyah 7
Dhi Qar 14
Saladin 3
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 77506, while the total number of recoveries became 44724.
The total number of Inpatients is 29632, including 420 patients admitted to ICU.
The death toll is 3150.