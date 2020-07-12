Covid-19: 2321 new cases and 95 fatalities today in Iraq

2020/07/12 | 17:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered today, Sunday, 2312 new cases, 1645 recoveries and 95 fatalities of Covid-19.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that 11154 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 682632.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1645 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 206

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 213

Medical City 11

Najaf 148

Al-Sulaymaniyah 38

Erbil 36

Duhok 9

Karbala 143

Kirkuk 70

Diyala 90

Wasit 45

Basra 212

Maysan 100

Babel 100

Al-Diwaniyah 61

Dhi Qar 110

Al-Muthanna 44

Nineveh 9

While the newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 393

Baghdad/ Al-Al-Karkh 167

Medical City 185

Najaf 188

Al-Sulaymaniyah 155

Erbil 104

Duhok 5

Karbala 119

Kirkuk 86

Diyala 51

Wasit 134

Basra 164

Maysan 23

Babel 200

Al-Diwaniyah 84

Dhi Qar 144

Al-Anbar 13

Al-Muthanna 29

Nineveh 13

Saladin 55

While 95 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 20

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 9

Najaf 3

Al-Sulaymaniyah 6

Erbil 1

Karbala 3

Kirkuk 5

Diyala 1

Wasit 4

Basra 13

Maysan 3

Babel 3

Al-Diwaniyah 7

Dhi Qar 14

Saladin 3

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 77506, while the total number of recoveries became 44724.



The total number of Inpatients is 29632, including 420 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 3150.