HIGHLIGHTS: Erbil cruise to 4-0 win against Al-Zawraa in Iraqi Premier League

2019/02/25 | 21:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The win moves Erbil up to seventh place on 26 points (7W-5D-7L) while Al-Zawraa drops to fourth place with 36 points (10W-6D-2L).
The Kurdish club’s next match is against Alsinaat Alkahrabaiya (2W-8D-8L) on March 10.
Related Article: Erbil fall 2-1 to Naft Al-Wassat in Iraqi Premier League
One of the league’s most successful football clubs, Erbil withdrew from Iraq’s Premier League during the 2016-17 season due to financial issues.
They have been crowned Iraqi Premier League champions four times, most recently in the 2011-12 season, when they only lost one match.
Erbil is also the first club from the Iraqi league to qualify for continental club tournaments. In 2008, they qualified for the Asian Champions League but failed to progress from the group stage.
However, in Asia’s second-tier continental tournament, the AFC Cup, Erbil have finished runners-up on two occasions, in 2012 and 2014.
The Kurdish club’s next match is against Alsinaat Alkahrabaiya (2W-8D-8L) on March 10.
Related Article: Erbil fall 2-1 to Naft Al-Wassat in Iraqi Premier League
One of the league’s most successful football clubs, Erbil withdrew from Iraq’s Premier League during the 2016-17 season due to financial issues.
They have been crowned Iraqi Premier League champions four times, most recently in the 2011-12 season, when they only lost one match.
Erbil is also the first club from the Iraqi league to qualify for continental club tournaments. In 2008, they qualified for the Asian Champions League but failed to progress from the group stage.
However, in Asia’s second-tier continental tournament, the AFC Cup, Erbil have finished runners-up on two occasions, in 2012 and 2014.