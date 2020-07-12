Covid-19: 6000+ cases in 5 countries from GCC

2020/07/12 | 17:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Gulf Cooperation Council countries registered a surge in case and fatality counts of Covid-19.The Saudi Ministry of Health announced today, Sunday, in its daily report on the developments in Covid-19 situation, registering 2779 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.This brings the total number of cases registered in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic to 232,259; including 62,898 active cases and 2,245 critical cases.The Ministry registered 42 new fatalities, raising the death toll from the virus in the Kingdom to 2223.1742 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the Kingdom since yesterday, bringing the total number of patients recovered to 167,138.

In Qatar, the Ministry of Health announced the registration of 470 new cases, in addition to 809 recovery cases and one fatality.



Adding up today's statistics, the total number of cases in Qatar since the beginning of the outbreak has reached 103,598 cases, 99,743 of which recovered; while the total deaths totaled 147 cases.

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Health announced registering 836 new cases, 649 cases of recovery, and 4 new deaths from the novel coronavirus.



This brings the total number of cases to 54,894 cases, the number of recovery cases to 44,610 and the death toll to 390 cases.

In Oman, the Ministry of Health of the Sultanate announced the registration of 1318 new cases, including 1009 for Omanis and 309 for non-Omanis.



With this new announcement, the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate becomes 56,497 cases.



The ministry stated that the number of recovery cases is 843, bringing the total to 36,098 cases; while the number of deaths jumped to 572 deaths, after recording 9 deaths.

In Bahrain, the Ministry of Health announced that three patients passed away from the complications of Covid-19.



This brings the number of fatalities since the emergence of the virus to 107 cases.



The ministry also confirmed the diagnosis of 431 new cases and the recovery of 615 cases, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 27,828.