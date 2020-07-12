The Iraqi government to pay tribute to

2020/07/12 | 18:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A government source said today, on Sunday, that a list of "October 2019 protests" victims is being prepared, referring to a government endeavor to honor the families of the 600 "martyrs".

"The Special Committee for the Victims of the Protesters, headed by Hisham Daoud, the Prime Minister's adviser, has finished preparing lists of the names of the martyrs of October 2019 protests", the source told Shafaq News agency.

The source indicated, "The committee will deliver the lists to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers that will instruct the Ministry of Finance to allocate funds and honor the families of the victims of the protestors who fell in the demonstrations", adding that, "the families of more than 600 martyrs will be honored by the government".

Al-Kadhimi met relatives of demonstrators who were killed in October 2019 and pledged to take actions against perpetrators.



"An independent team approved by the parliament will investigate all the events that took place in Iraq since October 2019, and the accompanying violence that led to the martyrdom and wounding of Iraqi demonstrators and security forces".

The PM added that, "these investigations began with the establishment of an accurate list of martyrs and another for the wounded to enlist them under the care of the state and compensate their families."