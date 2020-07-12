Salih and Bapir call for equality between Iraq and Kurdistan in

2020/07/12 | 19:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / President of the Iraqi Republic Barham Salih, during his meeting with the Prince of Kurdistan Islamic Group, Ali Bapir, stressed today, Sunday, the need to solve the problem of employee salaries and the sustenance of citizens in the region and the center "without discrimination".

A statement by the Presidency of the Republic, received by Shafaq News agency, said that Saleh hosted today the prince of the Islamic Group Ali Bapir and discussed with him the most important security, economic and political developments in Kurdistan and Iraq.

The statement said that the two sides stressed the importance of solving the current problems and crises through serious dialogue between all parties in order to reach an appropriate solution and end the problems and crises and achieve safety and prosperity for all citizens.

The statement indicated that the two sides emphasized the need to solve the problem of employee salaries and the improvement of the sustenance of citizens between the governmental and federal government and protect the rights of citizens "without discrimination".