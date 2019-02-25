13 French ISIS fighters to be tried in Iraq: president

2019/02/25 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi President Barham Salih said Monday that 13 French
Islamic State group fighters who were transferred to Iraq last week will be
tried on Iraqi soil, France 24 and AFP reported."They are accused of having commanded operations against
Iraqis and Iraqi installations in Iraq, and they will be tried according to
Iraqi law," Salih told a press conference in Paris with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. "We are acting within the confines of international law on
this matter."France
has long maintained that any of its nationals caught in Syria or Iraq should be
tried locally, a stance that critics say could leave them facing the death
penalty, which is outlawed in France.Macron
reiterated this position Monday, saying that "it is up to the authorities
of these countries to decide, sovereignly, if they will be tried there."But he added, "These people are
entitled to benefit from our consular protection, and our diplomatic service
will be mobilized."Macron told the press conference that
he would soon be visiting Iraq, where France will take part in reconstruction
efforts aimed at building a lasting peace, Reuters reported."The old friendship [between
France and Iraq] has served as a barrier against terrorism; we must now nourish
it with concrete projects to build long-lasting peace together," Macron
said.
"That
will be my message when I visit Iraq in a few months."
Islamic State group fighters who were transferred to Iraq last week will be
tried on Iraqi soil, France 24 and AFP reported."They are accused of having commanded operations against
Iraqis and Iraqi installations in Iraq, and they will be tried according to
Iraqi law," Salih told a press conference in Paris with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. "We are acting within the confines of international law on
this matter."France
has long maintained that any of its nationals caught in Syria or Iraq should be
tried locally, a stance that critics say could leave them facing the death
penalty, which is outlawed in France.Macron
reiterated this position Monday, saying that "it is up to the authorities
of these countries to decide, sovereignly, if they will be tried there."But he added, "These people are
entitled to benefit from our consular protection, and our diplomatic service
will be mobilized."Macron told the press conference that
he would soon be visiting Iraq, where France will take part in reconstruction
efforts aimed at building a lasting peace, Reuters reported."The old friendship [between
France and Iraq] has served as a barrier against terrorism; we must now nourish
it with concrete projects to build long-lasting peace together," Macron
said.
"That
will be my message when I visit Iraq in a few months."