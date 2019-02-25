عربي | كوردى
13 French ISIS fighters to be tried in Iraq: president
2019/02/25 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi President Barham Salih said Monday that 13 French

Islamic State group fighters who were transferred to Iraq last week will be

tried on Iraqi soil, France 24 and AFP reported."They are accused of having commanded operations against

Iraqis and Iraqi installations in Iraq, and they will be tried according to

Iraqi law," Salih told a press conference in Paris with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. "We are acting within the confines of international law on

this matter."France

has long maintained that any of its nationals caught in Syria or Iraq should be

tried locally, a stance that critics say could leave them facing the death

penalty, which is outlawed in France.Macron

reiterated this position Monday, saying that "it is up to the authorities

of these countries to decide, sovereignly, if they will be tried there."But he added, "These people are

entitled to benefit from our consular protection, and our diplomatic service

will be mobilized."Macron told the press conference that

he would soon be visiting Iraq, where France will take part in reconstruction

efforts aimed at building a lasting peace, Reuters reported."The old friendship [between

France and Iraq] has served as a barrier against terrorism; we must now nourish

it with concrete projects to build long-lasting peace together," Macron

said.



"That

will be my message when I visit Iraq in a few months."

