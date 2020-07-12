The parliament resumes its sessions this week

2020/07/12 | 19:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The representative of Al-Sadiqoun parliamentary bloc, Fadel Al-Fatlawi, announced today, Sunday, that the Presidency of the Parliament will set a date for this week to resume its sessions.

Al-Fatlawi told Shafaq News agency, "multiple political blocs in addition to MPs have submitted several requests to the Presidency of Parliament to resume the sessions of the parliament to discuss a number of important issues, most notably Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic".

He added that "the presidency of the parliament will set a date this week to resume the sessions and issue a decision to deactivate re-licensing mobile phone companies".

Al-Fatlawi said, "There is a popular and political rejection of the Cabinet decision regarding renewing contracts for mobile phone companies and re-licensing these companies' operation again in Iraq".

It is noteworthy that the council of Representatives adjourned its sessions last June 24 to another notice, after voting on the law of domestic and external borrowing to fund the public fiscal deficit.