Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Kurdistan PM calls for speeding up reforms in Peshmerga Ministry
2020/07/12 | 19:06 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a position in Sheikh Ali village near the town of Bashiqa, Nov.
6, 2016.
(Photo: AFP/Safin Hamed)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq