Pope Francis "very distressed" as Istanbul reverts Hagia Sophia to a mosque

2020/07/12 | 19:38 - Source: Shafaq News



I’m thinking about Hagia Sophia.



I am very distressed,” the pope said in the Vatican’s first reaction to a decision that has drawn international criticism, breaking his silence over the past two days.A Turkish top court canceled a 1934 cabinet decision under modern Turkey’s secularizing founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to preserve the church-turned-mosque as a museum.



