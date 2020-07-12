An arrest warrant against an MP of Kurdistan

2020/07/12 | 20:42 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Erbil Investigation Court issued a warrant against a member of Kurdistan Parliament, Soran Omar.

The Investigation Court affiliated with Erbil supreme court of Cassation issued today, Sunday, a warrant signed by the judge to arrest the suspect, Soran Omar.

The memo states that the court authorizes all members of the judicial discipline and all police officers to arrest the suspect over a complaint against him at Khanqah police station in Erbil.

It is noteworthy that Kurdistan Parliament issued a decision, on May 7, to lift the immunity of the member of MP from Kurdistan Islamic Group, Soran Omar, after he refused twice to appear before the court.