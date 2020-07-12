Two fire accidents in Iran..one of which in a petrochemical complex

2020/07/12 | 20:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A fire broke out today, Sunday, in a petrochemical complex in Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran, according to a local news agency.

Since late June, Iran has witnessed a series of explosions and accidents involving military sites and nuclear and industrial plants, Natanz nuclear plant.

"Iribnews" agency quoted the director of public relations at the Tondgooyan Petrochemical Complex, Hamid Kiayi, "a fire broke out at the PTA 2 plant of this complex due to a technical fault", denying any casualties as a result of the accident.

Kiayi explained that the fire, "occurred due to climatic conditions of the region (Khuzestan) in the summer and the high temperature these days.



Thus, the possibility of such accidents is very high".

He stressed that, "the situation is under control", adding that, "the production at Tondgooyan complex is not stopped and the complex is operating normally".

The petrochemical complex was established on April 26, 1998, in Khuzestan province, on an area of ​​34 hectares, to produce plastic products (PET) and terephthalic acid (PTA).

In another incident, a spokesman for the fire brigade in the Iranian capital, Jalal Malaki, announced today, Sunday, that a fire had broken out at an electrical sub-station near Firdousi Square.

Malaki said in a statement to Ciwan news agency that, "metal scrap pieces on top of an electrical substation near the Ferdousi Square, caused the fire", adding that, "firefighters rushed to the place and controlled of the fire".