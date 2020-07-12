Four major files on the table of the Iraqi national security council headed by Al-Kadhimi

2020/07/12 | 21:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News /The commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, chaired today, Sunday, a meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security that discussed four files, "Border Ports, Turkish Violations, Demonstrations, Assassinations".

Al-Kadhimi's media office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired today a meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security during which a variety of issues and developments on the Iraqi arena were discussed.

Al-Kadhimi reviewed during the meeting, according to the statement, the outcomes of his visit to Mandali border crossing, stressing that the government will continue to work to prevent corrupt people from exploiting border crossings, and lay down plans to develop and upgrade the level of performance at it.

The Council also discussed the Turkish violations of Iraqi airspace and lands, while stressing on addressing the Turkish Republic via diplomatic channels to stop the violations that constitute a breach to the Iraqi sovereignty and causes harm to the close relations between the two friendly countries, as well as damage to lives and properties.

In another context, the Council discussed the issue of demonstrations and the need to preserve their integrity in line with freedom of opinion and expression, while safeguarding the rule of law and the prestige of the state.

The council referred to the file of the assassinations, ensuring that the competent authorities carry out their duties and expedite investigation regarding the recent assassinations to reveal the perpetrators.