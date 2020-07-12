Covid-19: 14 fatalities and 254 new cases in Kurdistan today

2020/07/12 | 21:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered 14 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 2,298 were performed today, 254 of them showed positive results and were distributed as follows:

Erbil 85

Al-Sulaymaniyah 55, Garmyan 7, Raperin 15

Duhok 10

Halabja 18

While 14 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Erbil 5

Al-Sulaymaniyah 5

Garmyan 4The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 9455, while the total number of recoveries became 3378.



The total number of Inpatients is 5751.



The death toll is 326.