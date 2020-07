Mousa Jiyad: Transparency in the Iraqi Petroleum Sector

2020/07/13 | 03:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Transparency in Iraq petroleum sector - More symbolic formality than impacting effectiveness The petroleum sector is the only sector of the Iraqi economy that has been subject to a formal, articulated, transparency […]