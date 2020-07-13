Cement Plant Starts Commercial Ops

2020/07/13 | 03:12 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Government has announced that commercial operations have begun at the "Al-Kaytan Falcon Cement Plant" in Basra.
According to a government tweet, the project cost $43.7 million to build, has a production capacity of a million tonnes annually, and created more than 250 new jobs.
Falcon is a cement brand owned […]
