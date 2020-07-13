Four Divine States of Mind is the Music & Wisdom We Need Now; New Album and Launch Event Set for this Saturday July 18th

2020/07/13 | 10:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Four Divine States of Mind is an album of soulful sacred music produced by Yuval Ron, available on Metta Mindfulness Music; it is music for cultivating higher virtues, meditation and healing of our wounded world.

Four star vocalists -- Estrella Morente, Deva Premal, Uyanga Bold, Chloe Pourmorady -- bring the virtues to life in music on the new album Four Divine States of Mind.

Two years in the making, the music was composed, arranged and produced by Yuval Ron, who also wrote lyrics to complement the traditional Sanskrit lyrics.



Yuval will share entertaining behind the music tales during this Saturday's live stream event.

A live-streamed celebration of star vocalists and world music on a new album by Yuval Ron; Metta Mindfulness Music hosts the Launch Event featuring Deva Premal.

...the Brahma-viharas...are considered to be the ideal social attitudes...they are the great removers of tension, the great peace-makers in social conflict, and the great healers of wounds...”— Nyanaponika TheraLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Estrella Morente, Deva Premal, Uyanga Bold, Chloe Pourmorady, a children’s choir, and a wealth of premiere world musicians come together under renowned producer Yuval Ron’s direction to sing about the four “sublime states” – the Brahma-viharas – the resulting album is extraordinarily rich and timely.



FOUR DIVINE STATES OF MIND is perfect for meditation, yoga, and relaxation; critical acclaim for the album is growing, attracting reviews such as "It is magnificent! A high vibration/courageous/far reaching work...So much love and light is in the music of this new album," and "...another finely-crafted collaboration," and "Everything in it is beautiful."This Thursday, the taste-making Los Angeles' radio station KPFK 90.7 FM plans to dedicate a full hour to sharing the album in advance of its release; listeners may tune in online at KPFK.org, July 16 at 12 noon PDT.On Saturday July 18th at 6 pm PDT, the producers and record label will host an interactive live-stream event on the album's release date to share stories and teachings around this soulful sacred music for cultivating higher virtues, meditation and healing of our wounded world.



Richard Gold for Metta Mindfulness Music, and is arriving at a time when our society is in great need of both new healing tools and ancient wisdom.



Vocalist Deva Premal shares her enthusiasm about singing mantra music, saying, “You can’t sing with a closed heart.



You just can’t do it.



And if you try, as soon as you start singing, your heart just naturally opens up more and more.” Premal is beloved in the kirtan, mantra, and yoga communities, and credited with introducing Sanskrit mantras into the mainstream.



Morente is a highly-celebrated flamenco songstress, the daughter of singer Enrique Morente and flamenco dancer Aurora Carbonell; she grew up steeped in the essence of flamenco, and sings in both Spanish and Sanskrit on this album.



Bold and Pourmorady -- rising stars in the recording industry -- bring a youthful yet soulful energy to the production.One also hears vibrant performances by acclaimed world musicians including Pandit Nayan Ghosh, Alam Khan, Adam Del Monte, Somnath Roy, Dennis Karmazyn, Jamie Papish, Elinor Sitrish, Yuval Ron and many more fine artists, playing instruments such as the sitar, sarod, oud, guitar, udu, gatam, ney, udu, keyboards, sutra, bell, and wooden sticks to name a few.



The CA-based Blair Studio Singers children’s choir, conducted by Kc Daugirdas, lends their voices to all four tracks.



The album is available for pre-sale now, and scheduled to release in physical and digital formats by Metta Mindfulness Music on July 18, 2020.



That evening 6:00 pm Pacific / 9:00 pm Eastern time, the Four Divine States of Mind – a Live Stream Album Release Party will celebrate the music and do a deep dive into the making of this timely musical gift, sharing behind-the-scenes interviews and in-studio videos.



The interactive event with live chat is FREE to the public on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.



Access more event info at https://yuvalronmusic.com/calendar/fds-release-party/

Set an event reminder on YouTube

Set an event reminder on Facebook at

Nyanaponika Thera of the Buddhist Publication Society, best described the modality on which the album is based, writing “the Brahma-viharas, the four “sublime states” – are considered to be the ideal social attitudes, the springs underlying the ideal modes of conduct towards living beings.



They are the great removers of tension, the great peace-makers in social conflict, and the great healers of wounds suffered in the struggle of existence.



A mind that has achieved meditative absorption induced by these sublime states will be pure, tranquil, firm, collected and free of coarse selfishness.” As in-depth as a summer study course, teachings on The Four Divine States of Mind album page at Metta Mindfulness Music's official website offer insights to the Brahma-viharas, as well as lyrics, suggested mantras, and multiple ways to practice.



Event participants are encouraged to choose one of the four virtues to practice this week, and share their observations in the live chat on Saturday.



Access the free teachings, insights and music links at mettamindfulnessmusic.com/fourdivinestates.html.



The producers and some of the album’s contributing artists are available for interviews and commentary.



Album review copies, digital downloads, short videos, radio edits, and social media content is available to the media upon request to Beth Ann Hilton, The B Company, bethhilton@thebcompany.com.Four Divine States of Mind is available in full beginning July 18 as a CD on Amazon and directly from the label's online store; it will also be available in high resolution (48hz) format on Amazon, Tidal, and YouTube.The album is dedicated to the children who will grow up to embody the Four Divine States of Mind.Tracks:

1 Loving Kindness (Metta) 12:56 (vocals by Chloe Pourmorady)

2 Compassion (Karuna) 11:47 (vocals by Estrella Morente)

3 Vicarious Joy (Mudita) 14:34 (vocals by Deva Premal)

4 Equanimity (Upekkha) 14:36 (vocals by Uyanga Bold)

*Radio edits are also available.About Metta Mindfulness Music: Our mission is to create beautiful original music that enhances health, mental equanimity, and the daily expression of loving kindness.



To create original music that is informed by ancient wisdom traditions and the most current advances in neuroscience and music therapy research.



To engage renown performing artists in recording music for the purpose of promoting healing and well-being through sound.



Visit us at http://mettamindfulnessmusic.com Links:

Amazon Pre-Sale: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BQ2JCXZ/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_U_I.J-Eb5A95QRA

Spotify Pre-Save: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/yuvalron/four-divine-states-of-mind-2

Direct Purchase: http://mettamindfulnessmusic.com/store.html

Facebook:

Album Page: http://mettamindfulnessmusic.com/fourdivinestates.html

Yuval Ron: https://yuvalronmusic.com/yuval-ron-2/

Dr.



Richard Gold: http://mettamindfulnessmusic.com/about.html Social Media:

