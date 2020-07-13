Terrorist hideout is busted in Khanaqin

2020/07/13 | 10:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced on Monday the arrest of a terrorist hideout near Khanaqin district in Diyala Governorate.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the cell said that “a force from the Diyala Operations seized the hideout, in the Zour Alwand River area in Khanaqin, containing four explosive belts, a number of explosive devices, detonators, and more than 100 kg of C4 material.

It’s noteworthy that C4 is a highly explosive material, that according to military experts; two kilograms of C4 is equivalent to 1 kg of TNT if it exploded.