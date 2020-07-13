Belgian police officer faces involuntary manslaughter for death of 2-year-old Kurdish girl


Belgian police officer faces involuntary manslaughter for death of 2-year-old Kurdish girl
2020/07/13 | 12:08 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The child's parents appear at a press conference in Belgium regarding the shooting of their daughter by local police.

(Photo: Belga News Agency)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links