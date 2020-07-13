Tatar: three million dollars budget for infrastructure

2020/07/13 | 12:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The governor of Duhok announced Monday that three million dollars had been allocated for 25 projects in the province, saying that the implementation was being coordinated with the Federal Government's Ministry of Planning.

The governor, Ali Tatar, said in a press conference, attended by Shafaq News Agency, that these projects include water sectors and street maintenance.

He added that these funds are allocated as loans from the World Bank and that the inhabitants of more than 15 villages will benefit from the projects ", adding that "we will start soon working in 10 villages in the governorate".

Tatar noted efforts to expand projects to include 50 villages in Duhok governorate, explaining that "implementation will be carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Planning in the Federal Government".

Duhok governor, Ali Tatar, became governor at the end of last June, and confirmed that "he will make every effort to serve the province of Duhok”.