Al-Hashd secured many villages in Diyala

2020/07/13 | 13:44 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News /Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi command in Diyala Governorate said; Monday that "villages in northern Miqdadiyah (40 kilometers northeast of Baqubah) had been secured, and ready for the refugees return, after "Heroes of Iraq" operations launched three days ago.

Colonel Ahmad Hussein Al-Saadoun told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Hashd operations managed to secure and clear 36 villages in northern Al-Muqdadiyah district, which had been evacuated during the war with ISIS in 2014.

Al-Saadoun said that "Al-Hashd forces penetrated ISIS strongholds in coordination with the security units".

Earlier; The joint operations command declared; Saturday the start of the fourth phase of "Heroes of Iraq" to clear the regions located between Diyala and Kurdistan and the border regions with Iran east of Diyala, under the direct supervision of PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.In these contexts; Peshmerga and the Counter-Terrorism forces are also taking part in the operations within Kurdistan.