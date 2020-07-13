Erbil and Baghdad to form a joint operation room

2020/07/13 | 14:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News /The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (UKA) bloc unveiled Monday a move to form a joint operation room between Iraqi security and Peshmerga.

UKA bloc deputy, Dylan Ghafour, told Shafaq News Agency that "Peshmerga forces are within the military and security system in Iraq, and at any time the Iraqi government needs them, they will be present without hesitation especially in the regions that tensions occur".Regarding the return of Peshmerga to Kirkuk, "There was no official order or decision to do so," Ghafour said.

Coordination between the Iraqi army and Peshmerga has been cut since the latter withdrew from disputed areas in favor of the Iraqi army in 2017 following an independence referendum that angered Baghdad.

The tension between the Iraqi army and Peshmerga and the lack of coordination, have contributed to providing a suitable environment for the terrorist ISIS militants to increase their activity in these areas.