2020/07/13 | 15:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / National Intelligence Service said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that it "aborted a terrorist plan to target citizens in Baghdad", and "killed five ISIS leaders who were wearing explosive belts".

The intelligence said that "the operation took place within Abu Ghraib; west of Baghdad".