UNESCO to open office in Baghdad in March: reports

2019/02/25 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi
President Barham Salih on Monday met with UNESCO officials at the agency's
Paris headquarters to discuss efforts to rebuild Mosul, which was left in ruins
by the months-long fight to oust ISIS in 2017.Iraq's Minister
of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Ali al-Hakim took part in the meeting convened by
the Director-General of the UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, as part of the official
delegation of President Salih.The
meeting agreed to open an office for the UNESCO in Baghdad in March, according
to reports.The
meeting, which is the first of its kind for an Iraqi president to the
headquarters of UNESCO in Paris, discussed of a number of topics, including the
reconstruction of Iraqi areas affected by terrorist attacks, and the revitalization
of education sectors.
