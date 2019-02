UNESCO to open office in Baghdad in March: reports

2019/02/25 | 23:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- IraqiPresident Barham Salih on Monday met with UNESCO officials at the agency'sParis headquarters to discuss efforts to rebuild Mosul, which was left in ruinsby the months-long fight to oust ISIS in 2017.Iraq's Ministerof Foreign Affairs Mohamed Ali al-Hakim took part in the meeting convened bythe Director-General of the UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, as part of the officialdelegation of President Salih.Themeeting agreed to open an office for the UNESCO in Baghdad in March, accordingto reports.Themeeting, which is the first of its kind for an Iraqi president to theheadquarters of UNESCO in Paris, discussed of a number of topics, including thereconstruction of Iraqi areas affected by terrorist attacks, and the revitalizationof education sectors.