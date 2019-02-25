عربي | كوردى
UNESCO to open office in Baghdad in March: reports
2019/02/25 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi

President Barham Salih on Monday met with UNESCO officials at the agency's

Paris headquarters to discuss efforts to rebuild Mosul, which was left in ruins

by the months-long fight to oust ISIS in 2017.Iraq's Minister

of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Ali al-Hakim took part in the meeting convened by

the Director-General of the UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, as part of the official

delegation of President Salih.The

meeting agreed to open an office for the UNESCO in Baghdad in March, according

to reports.The

meeting, which is the first of its kind for an Iraqi president to the

headquarters of UNESCO in Paris, discussed of a number of topics, including the

reconstruction of Iraqi areas affected by terrorist attacks, and the revitalization

of education sectors.



