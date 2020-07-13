Erbil airport: to extend flight suspension

2020/07/13 | 15:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News /in the implementation of the resolution of the federal government; Erbil International airport is extending its flight suspension until the 22 of this July؛Erbil airport manager, Telar Faeq, said in a press conference held today.

She added that "the decisions of quarantine for those coming should be taken by the Ministry of Health and environment, and these matters will be studied with the concerned authorities", noting the need for "the application of all preventive action"."Erbil airport was not closed”, Faeq said, “but we have cargo evacuation, and other urgent flights" indicating that "all current flights are exceptional and get approval from official authorities”.